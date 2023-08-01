Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Underwater rescue expert Jonas Taylor and Jiuming Zhang continue the important scientific work of the Zhang Institute with a dive into uncharted waters. A greedy mining operation jeopardises the mission and pits the team against multiple terrifying megalodon sharks with an insatiable hunger for flesh. Jonas, Jiuming and co race against time to outwit their monstrous adversaries.

Comedy of the Week

To make partner at her firm, Asian American lawyer Audrey must travel to China to close a deal with one of the company’s most important clients. Best friend Lolo suggests that the work trip would be a perfect opportunity for Audrey to track down her birth mother. The friends head for China with Audrey’s college roommate, Chinese soap opera star Kat, and Lolo’s eccentric cousin Deadeye in tow. Audrey’s meeting with her law firm’s client is derailed, sparking a life-changing journey across Asia.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

On a balmy autumnal Saturday in the French capital, Mia is happily enjoying the buzz at a bistro when she is caught in a devastating terrorist attack. Three months later, she has fragmented memories of the fateful night and her life has stagnated. Mia resolves to piece together her recollections and nervously find her way back to self-contentment.

Also Released This Week...

A 4K restoration of Lars von Trier's acclaimed 1996 drama, which introduced cinemas audiences to actress Emily Watson. Emotionally wrought account of the ways an innocent Scots girl's life alters when her oil rigger husband is paralysed in an industrial accident.

Schoolgirl Hedvig is next in line to take up the mantle of a strong masked protector named Super Lion from her father Leif. A laundry mishap hastens Hedvig's ascent but when her first mission goes badly, Leif chooses his athletically gifted nephew Adrian as his successor.

Black trans sex workers share their stories in an emotionally raw feature-length documentary. Shot in lustrous monochrome, the film interweaves the candid recollections of four women with dual identities in the black community.

Feature-length outing for the plucky blue engine and his pals. Robert Norramby comes to the island of Sodor, sparking a series of enlightening adventures for Thomas and friends including an opportunity to save a ruined castle and find some treasure.