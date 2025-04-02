Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

One-time arcade game world champion Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison buys the contents of a storage unit and unknowingly acquires the Orb of Dominance, which can open a portal between worlds. A young boy named Henry, who has recently moved to Idaho with his older sister Natalie, unwittingly activates the Orb and is sucked through a portal along with Natalie, Garrett and property agent Dawn. The quartet become stranded in the Overworld with the Orb’s protector, Steve.

Horror Of The Week

Widowed corporate lawyer Elliot Kintner drives into the countryside with his college student daughter, Ridley, to attend an urgent summit called by his terminally ill boss, Odell Leopold. En route to the Leopold mansion in the middle of a nature reserve, Elliot fails to pay attention to the road and hits a white-furred “horse-like mammalia”. Father and daughter arrive traumatised at the Leopold complex, with a dead unicorn in the boot of their car.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

On a sweltering summer’s day, British-Iranian teenager Ziba secures the A-Level grades she needs to study her dream subject at University College London. She celebrates in the company of friends Merf, Shea and Tara as the friends zigzag across the capital. An older student, Malcolm, unexpectedly gatecrashes the reverie and draws attention to the fears and insecurities that have taken root behind Ziba’s characteristic optimism.

Also Released This Week...

Talented novelist Edward cares for his elderly mother, Alma, as he edges closer to international literary success. Three gay friends, Billy, Colm and Dermot, plan an impromptu trip to Spain for Pride celebrations and entrust their respective mothers to Edward for the weekend.

A woodcutter's wife discovers an abandoned baby in the snow. The infant, one half of newborn twins, has been reluctantly abandoned by its Jewish parents, who only have enough milk for one hungry mouth as they head by freight train to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

In 1942 Port Talbot, schoolboy Richard Jenkins is the son of a miner, who is struggling to survive in the shadow of the Second World War. The youngster's natural aptitude for drama catches the eye of teacher Philip Burton and he takes Richard under his wing.

Max is a 25-year-old staff member at a London literary magazine. Taking heed of the advice that you should create art from the well of experience, Max fashions an alter ego named Sebastian and moonlights as an after-hours sex worker as research for his debut novel.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's playful musical history lesson about Henry VIII and his six wives, recorded on the stage of the Vaudeville Theatre in London in front of a live audience with the original West End cast.