Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Ian Lightfoot and his older brother Barley live in New Mushroomton with their mother Laurel many years after ancient magic and spellcasting have died out. The boys’ father lost his battle to cancer before Ian was born and when Barley was too young to remember. When Ian turns 16, the boys receive a magician’s staff, a glittering Phoenix Gem and instructions for an incantation that will supposedly reanimate their father for one whole day. The spellcasting doesn’t go entirely to plan.

Comedy Choice Of The Week

When duty calls and British troops are deployed from Flitcroft military base to Afghanistan, Kate, wife of the colonel, takes charge of rallying the women. She steps on the toes of social secretary Lisa and friction between the two leaders threatens to undermine efforts to establish the base’s first choir. Over time, Kate, Lisa and the other women discover perfect harmony and they are thrilled and terrified when top brass extend them an invitation to perform in London.

Critic’s Choice Of The Week

Born and raised in the Ohio steel town of Lorain, Chloe Anthony Morrison – better known as Toni Morrison – was inspired to put pen to paper because she believed no one would take a “little black girl” seriously. In this documentary, Morrison looks back over her life and career including book tours in the 1970s with Muhammad Ali, her teaching role at Princeton University and the creation of her books The Bluest Eye, Song Of Solomon and Sula.

Also Released This Week...

Ranveer aka Ronnie and his brother Vikram have been close since childhood and Ronnie always comes to his sibling's aid in times of trouble. During a video call with his brother, Vikram is kidnapped by thugs controlled by Abu Jalal. Ronnie takes the next available flight to Syria.

Marine Ray Garrison is shot dead during a mission and he regains consciousness in Kuala Lumpur in the care of Dr Emil Harting. The pioneering medic has brought Ray back to life using nanotechnology, augmenting the Marine's strength, agility, speed and healing capabilities on the battlefield.

Five contest winners - Melanie Cole, Gwen Olsen, Patrick Sullivan and stepbrothers JD and Brax Weaver - arrive at a tropical resort called Fantasy Island, which promises to make their dreams come true. Custodian Mr Roarke encourages the winners to live out their fantasies to the full.

Tim Jenkin is a fervent activist with the African National Congress (ANC), which is banned in South Africa during the Apartheid-era. He is arrested as a terrorist and incarcerated in the maximum-security Pretoria prison. Tim hatches a daring escape plan using hand-crafted wooden keys.

Twelve strangers regain consciousness in a clearing with no short-term memory. They learn that they have been hand-picked by the wealthy and privileged, who hunt humans for sport. One of the 12 victims, Crystal, refuses to accept her grim fate and she retaliates against the aggressors.

In 2019, Pink Floyd founder member Nick Mason CBE played two successive nights at the Roundhouse in London with supergroup Saucerful Of Secrets. Relive the electrifying performances in this concert film plus a prerecorded Q&A session with members of the band.

Journalist Michael Block prepares to write a feature on celebrated photographer Christina Eames. He interviews Christina's estranged daughter Mae Morton and finds his integrity compromised by his attraction to Mae. Michael becomes personally invested in Mae's past.

David focuses ruthlessly on building his reputation in the cut-throat world of financial trading. His resolve is unwavering and he severs personal ties to stay on top of the competition. David's unstable house of cards threatens to collapse when his childhood memories resurface.

Motivational trainer Viju Prasad draws excitable crowds to his empowering speeches, who are eager to unlock their potential. On this bumpy path to growth and enlightenment, Viju meets Esther Lopez and she ushers him into an exciting new phase of his life.

Vitalina Varela is separated from her husband when he travels to Portugal to seek gainful employment. Years apart become decades and when Vitalina finally makes the journey to Lisbon, it is steeped in sadness. She discovers that her spouse is dead.

Zenon Martyniuk harbours dreams of singing and performing as he grows up in a small Polish village. Thanks to his persistence and hard work, Zenon achieves his lofty goals. Dizzying success demands painful personal sacrifices and Zenon earns the title of the Polish disco polo king.