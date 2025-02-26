Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

For decades, 50-something showgirl Shelly Gardner has been the radiant face plastered on advertising for Le Razzle Dazzle, the last remaining French-style revue on the Las Vegas strip. Out of the blue, stage manager Eddie announces that the show’s producers have taken the decision to close Le Razzle Dazzle because of dwindling audiences. The final performance will be in two weeks. The jolting reality that the party is almost over for Shelly forces the veteran to contemplate her priorities.

Drama Of The Week

Best pals Demosthenes and Nikitas head to the local beach to enjoy the sight of men in swimwear and brainstorm ideas for a screenplay. They are transported back to the fateful summer when Demos broke up with his ex Panos and acquired a lovable pooch named Carmen. Sifting through the wreckage of the past, the friends reshape history to cast Demos as the active hero of his own love story.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Amateur filmmaker Nasir Shaikh repeatedly looks to Bollywood for an escape from reality. He hatches a hare-brained scheme to remake Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 film Sholay using his friends and neighbours as the crew and actors. With a non-existent budget and bountiful goodwill from collaborators, Nasir embarks on a quest to realise his dreams on the big screen.

Also Released This Week...

A welcome re-release of Joel and Ethan Coen's wild comedy headlining Jeff Bridges as the gregarious title character, known affectionately as The Dude. A ten-pin bowling layabout is mistakenly kidnapped by thugs believing him to be a millionaire philanthropist.

Laurence Connor directs a concert staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's biblical musical, recorded in 2012 during the Live Arena Tour. Ben Forster portrays Jesus opposite Tim Minchin as Judas Iscariot, Melanie Chisholm as Mary Magdalene and Chris Moyles as King Herod.