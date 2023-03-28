5 Tips For A Quick And Easy House Move

Five tips for moving home

Moving home is a subject that generates concern, no matter who you ask. Many people feel stressed and overwhelmed by the number of tasks they have to deal with, and others even feel lost, as they don’t know where to begin a process that seems endless and daunting.

Fortunately, things have changed a lot and nowadays there are options, such as local removal companies at our disposal that free us from responsibilities and make the moving process much easier. Below, we will show you step by step how to organise your removal so that no detail is left out and you can complete it without having to invest a lot of time.

5 things to remember before, during and after the move

1. Classify your belongings by type of object to save time and space during your move

It goes without saying that this is the first step in any removal, however, it is not always clear how to go about this process. One formula that usually works is to follow an order that is defined by the number of rooms in the house or office you are leaving. From each room you select the things you want to move to the new space and you remove them according to whether they are still useful or not in this place. It is advisable to do three rounds, a first one in which you remove, for example, the small objects in the kitchen that you will no longer use until you leave, a second round, approximately a week before the move, in which you remove the electrical appliances that you can dispose of for a few days and finally, the days before the move, in which you remove the large pieces of furniture and electrical appliances. In this way the cleaning of the space is also organised, from the smallest to the largest corners.

2. Arrange the belongings you have decided to take to your new home according to the room in the new home

The method we have mentioned above makes packing much easier, as you will start by making small packages that will not hinder your mobility because of the space and you will make sure that you don’t forget anything you need. As for how to place the packages at home, we recommend that you leave each box in its own room and open for at least a week during which you will be adding things. This also avoids blocking spaces in the house and you will only have to reserve one space in each room. Another alternative for the packing process is to classify the objects and let the removal company you hire take care of packing them, as many removal companies in London already do. This way, we ensure that everything is packed safely so that no damage occurs during transport and we save having to look for the specific box or packaging for each item we want to transport, a task that is often very expensive, especially if we have very large or fragile furniture.

3. Hire a removal company to help you with the moving process

This last step can be done in an extremely simple way through LondonNet’s removal company price comparison tool, so that with just a few clicks you can get quotes from verified providers and chose the best provider to complete your removal process quickly and efficiently. Pricing is determined by the number of items you are taking, the distance being travelled and the amount of preparation before and support after the move, such as if furniture needs to be dismantled and re-assembled for example.

4. Once you have arrived at the new space: unpack things using the reverse order you used for packing: now, from big to small.

When you arrive at your new home, you will probably need to use the big appliances and furniture before the small items, to meet the most important needs as they arise. For this reason the recommendation in this case is that you start the process of settling into your new home by following the same tricks that you did when you left the old one, that is to say, start arranging all the rooms at the same time after having classified the furniture and objects that belong to each of them and unpack the larger furniture and appliances, without worrying at the beginning about the amount of small details that you will have to place next. It is best to relax during this process, which may take a little longer, as you will also need to buy the things that will replace the ones you decided not to bring.

5. You may need to buy a few final items to complete your move and settle into your new home

This step should only be taken once everything you brought from your previous home or office has been properly sorted, as only then will you know what you really need to buy. Often the facilities in a new home allow us to manage without things we weren’t expecting, so take your time before you hit the shops, put your feet up and enjoy the end of your moving process.

