Action
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (12A)
Review: Wes Ball, director of The Maze Runner trilogy, helms an action-packed sequel set several generations after the glorious reign of highly evolved chimpanzee Caesar. Like previous instalments, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is bolstered by motion-captured performances. Apes are now the dominant species, living harmoniously on the third rock from the Sun. Mankind lives in the shadows, licking its wounds.
Power-hungry bonobo Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) defies the teachings of Caesar to enslave other clans and build a vast empire using human technology. Young chimpanzee Noa (Owen Teague) is determined to end Proximus Caesar’s tyranny with the help of wise orangutan Raka (Peter Macon) and a human outcast named Nova (Freya Allan). Their gung-ho actions recalibrate the delicate balance of power and define a new future for apes and humans.
Reviews of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes are embargoed until Wednesday afternoon. Check back later in the week for our full review.
