Film Review of the Week

Action

Review: The Mortal Kombat video games took their first shadow kick in the early 1990s, spawning a hugely success franchise that spilled onto the big screen with Northumberland-born director Paul WS Anderson at the helm. Director Simon McQuoid assumes control of this action-packed reboot penned by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham, which introduces familiar characters from the games for an inter-realm smackdown that will decide humanity’s fate.

An ancient prophecy decrees that the bloodline of 17th-century Japanese warrior Hanzo Hasashi (Hiroyuki Sanada) aka Scorpion will unite Earthrealm and lead humanity to victory over the fearsome warriors of Outworld in a tournament called Mortal Kombat. Outworld’s scheming sorcerer Shang Tsung (Chin Han) attempts to defy destiny by deploying assassins to kill Earthrealm’s champion fighters led by thunder god Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano) before the tournament can begin. Thankfully, the diabolical fails and chosen competitors including former MMA champion Cole Young (Lewis Tan), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) and Kung Lao (Max Huang) prepare to speak with their fists and feet.

Mortal Kombat screens to our critic on Thursday. Check back later in the week for our full review.