Film Review of the Week

Action

Review: Trained assassins reach the end of the line – dead or alive – in Deadpool 2 director David Leitch’s action comedy based on Kotaro Isaka’s Japanese novel Maria Beetle. Adapted for the screen by Zak Olkewicz, Bullet Train centres on notoriously unlucky American killer Ladybug (Brad Pitt), who is keen to return to the killing game. His handler Maria (Sandra Bullock) eases him back into the job with a seemingly simple mission: retrieve a metal briefcase on a high-speed train travelling from Tokyo to Kyoto.

Ladybug acquires the luggage but as he observes, the pick-up is too easy. Elite assassins including Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), his associate Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), The Wolf (Bad Bunny) and The Prince (Joey King) are also onboard and have the same mission brief. As bullets, knives and other weaponry fly through carriages, Ladybug realises he is in a battle for survival and the price of failure may be an early grave at the hands of kingpin The White Death (Michael Shannon) and his thugs.

Bullet Train screens to our critic on Tuesday. Check back later in the week for our full review.