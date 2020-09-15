Film Review of the Week

Comedy

Review: A 4K restoration of director Stephen Herek’s bodacious 1991 sci-fi comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure has been playing in cinemas across the UK and Ireland as they reopen with new social-distancing measures. The film introduced us to California high school students Bill S Preston Esq (Alex Winter) and Ted Logan (Keanu Reeves), who embark on a whistle-stop tour of key time periods including Ancient Greece, 19th-century Europe and the Wild West to prevent the break-up of their beloved band Wyld Stallyns.

Almost 30 years later, Dean Parisot nestles into the director’s chair alongside returning screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon for the third instalment in the franchise. Bill and Ted are middle-aged best friends, who have yet to achieve their rock’n’roll destiny.

A visitor from the future tears the dudes away from their respective wives, Princess Joanna (Jayma Mays) and Princess Elizabeth (Erinn Hayes), to bring harmony to the universe with one of their songs. En route, Bill and Ted are helped by their daughters Thea (Samara Weaving) and Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and famous historical figures.

Bill & Ted Face The Music screens to our critic on Tuesday. Check back later in the week for a full review.

Drama

Review: Young lives matter in Rocks, a vibrant coming of age story which affirms the dauntless spirit of girlhood through the eyes of a 15-year-old heroine and her resilient friends. Created in collaboration between writers Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson, a young cast of mostly first-time actors and a predominantly female creative team, director Sarah Gavron’s film unearths glimmers of hope and joy in those moments which threaten to crush the human spirit.

Playful scenes of girls chattering in the playground or shooting handheld footage for social media channels are stripped of artifice, as if we are watching a documentary about teenage life at close quarters set to an exuberant soundtrack of London-born artists including Ray BLK, Little Simz, Raye and Mae Muller. The naturalism of performances is one of the film’s many strengths, led by the mesmerising Bukky Bakray, who allows herself to be vulnerable in front of the camera and expose the pain coursing behind her character’s smile. She shoulders the weight of emotionally wrought scenes with confidence beyond her years, often without having to say a word.

Olushola Joy Omotoso (Bakray) aka Rocks is attuned to the signs of depression that regularly consumes her mother Funke (Layo-Christina Akinlude). Consequently, the teenager is a fierce protector of her impish seven-year-old brother, Emmanuel (D’angelou Osei Kissiedu), shielding him from the precariousness of their situation on an east London estate. When Funke disappears, leaving behind an envelope of cash and a brief note of apology, Rocks hides the truth from social services, best friend Sumaya (Kosar Ali) and a loyal crew comprising Agnes (Ruby Stokes), Khadijah (Tawheda Begum), Sabina (Anastasia Dymitrow) and Yawa (Afi Okaidja).

Rocks initially juggles responsibilities as bill-payer and carer, interspersed with blissful moments of exuberance with her friends. The cash eventually runs out and Rocks decides to keep her fractured family together by going on the run with Emmanuel. A troubled girl called Roshe (Shaneigha-Monik Greyson) woos Rocks away from Sumaya and her posse with the promise of exciting new ways to make money. However, reality eventually bites and when it does, there is no escape from trickles of despair.

Rocks paints a rich and compelling portrait of culturally diverse modern youth, told in dialogue improvised by the cast on location in the capital. Gavron eschews sentimentality to realistically chart the rites of passage of protagonists on the cusp of womanhood, who draw comfort and strength from sisterly solidarity. Editor Maya Maffioli weaves together raw footage into a fluid, dynamic narrative. Nothing feels contrived or forced – when the film winds up for an emotional punch, it connects honestly and we feel the impact down to the marrow of our bones.