Drama

Review: Adapted by Vanessa Taylor from JD Vance’s best-selling memoir, Hillbilly Elegy is an emotionally wrought drama directed by Ron Howard, which charts the fortunes of three generations of a dysfunctional Appalachian family. Yale Law student JD Vance (Gabriel Basso) is a former Marine from southern Ohio, who stands on the precipice of landing his dream job.

Unfortunately, a family emergency forces him to return home to his emotionally volatile mother Bev (Amy Adams), who is in the grip of addiction. Recalling his childhood with his resilient grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), who raised him and his sister Lindsay (Haley Bennett), JD confronts the ghosts of the past with resolve.

Reviews of Hillbilly Elegy are embargoed until Tuesday. Please check back later in the week for our full review.