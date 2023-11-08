Film Review of the Week

Comedy

Review: Thanks to the proliferation of reality TV and social media, the fame monster has never been more prevalent, poised to sink fangs into attention-seeking wannabes and unsuspecting members of the public who are willing to trade privacy for adoration and cash. The monster rampages to an absurdist extreme in Dream Scenario, a bleak and twisted comedy horror centred on an unremarkable college professor, who infiltrates strangers’ night-time imaginings as a passive onlooker to devastating earthquakes, rampaging alligators and the sudden loss of gravity on Earth.

Norwegian writer-director Kristoffer Borgli builds on the success of his award-winning previous feature, Sick Of Myself, to mine mordant humour and menace from a fantastical set-up. He elicits a tightly coiled and entertaining lead performance from Nicolas Cage as the educator in need of harsh life lessons about being careful what you wish for. Compared with recent attention-grabbing Cage performances, the Oscar winner demonstrates restraint but the threat of a trademark manic outburst is omnipresent and his character’s rise and self-induced fall inspire a full spectrum of emotional responses from pity and derision to empathy and jaw-dropping bewilderment. It’s a meaty, full-blooded central role that flirts with the same madness as Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid (Aster is credited as a producer here).

Mild-mannered college professor Paul Matthews (Cage) yearns to be recognised for his work on evolutionary biology but fate conspires to keep him in the shadows. His children Hannah (Jessica Clement) and Sophie (Lily Bird) tolerate him, students try not to fall asleep in his lectures on animal camouflage and wife Janet (Julianne Nicholson) quietly stands by his side. Out of the blue, strangers experience dreams of the same “remarkable nobody”: Paul.

Students at college report glimpsing their professor in dreams and Paul feeds excitedly on his newfound celebrity, hopeful that he might secure a coveted book deal after years of rejection thanks to his association with a trendy marketing company run by Trent (Michael Cera) and Mary (Kate Berlant). Brett (Tim Meadows), dean of Paul’s college, urges caution and a security expert warns of the gathering storm: “Fame can come with some less desirable side-effects.” Soon after, Paul’s presence in dreams becomes increasingly sinister as the phenomenon sweeps across America and the shy family man actively shuns the publicity he once coveted.

Dream Scenario is a barbed satire on the fickleness and fragility of fame in an era when relevance and desirability are determined by hashtags, follows and shares. Borgli embraces horror tropes in the film’s darker second half when Paul tries to shake off his undeserved new status as a boogeyman but only makes matters worse with foolish actions. The script avoids neat explanations and resolutions, preferring to leave characters in freefall because in dreams and nightmares, you usually wake up just before impact.

Action

Review: Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) faces the unintended consequences of her actions against the Supreme Intelligence in phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Drawing together characters and storylines from the Captain Marvel film and WandaVision and Ms Marvel TV series, The Marvels unfolds against the backdrop of a dangerously destabilised universe.

Carol investigates a wormhole connected to the Kree and her fate becomes entwined with Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and her estranged niece, S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The three heroines discover that when they use their powers at the same time, they switch places. This quantum entanglement forces Carol to relinquish her independence temporarily and work as part of a team to save the universe.

Reviews of The Marvels are embargoed until Wednesday. Check back later in the week for our full review.