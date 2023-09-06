Film Review of the Week

Comedy

Review: Released in 2002, My Big Fat Greek Wedding became one of the sleeper hits of the year, amassing more than 300 million dollars worldwide off a production budget of a mere five million dollars. The dysfunctional Portokalos clan returns in a romantic comedy sequel written and directed by Nia Vardalos, which transplants familiar characters to sunnier climes. Following the death of her father Gus, Toula Portokalos (Vardalos) honours his dying wish to take the entire family to his childhood village and reconnect with their Greek roots.

Toula’s husband Ian (John Corbett) joins the madcap expedition along with extended family including her brother Nick (Louis Mandylor) and “favourite” Aunt Voula (Andrea Martin). Ian and Toula’s spirited daughter Paris (Elena Kampouris) is less than thrilled to discover Aristotle (Elias Kacavas), the first date she ghosted, is booked on the same flight to Greece. Far from the family home in Chicago and the Dancing Zorba’s restaurant, different generations learn valuable lessons about compassion.

Reviews of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 are embargoed until Friday morning. Please check back later in the week for our full review.

Horror

Review: Demonic nun Valak (Bonnie Aarons) was introduced in The Conjuring 2 to strike fear into the hearts of cinema audiences as well as paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). The hellish harpy in a habit warranted a standalone feature in 2018, pitting fresh-faced postulant Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) against this lingering evil in 1952 in the auspicious surroundings of the Abbey of St Carta in Romania. Michael Chaves, director of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, helms a sequel penned by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing and Akela Cooper, set four years later.

Sister Irene moves to France where she comes face-to-face again with the spectral nemesis following the suspicious death of a priest. Evil continues to flourish and Irene looks to God-fearing allies including Sister Debra (Storm Reid) for spiritual sustenance.

Reviews of The Nun II are embargoed until Thursday evening. Please check back later in the week for our full review.

Romance

Review: During a tender scene at twilight in writer-director Celine Song’s achingly beautiful drama, two aspiring writers discuss Inyeon, the Korean notion of providence or fate, which dreamily supposes strangers whose clothes brush as they pass in the street are destined to collide because of past relationships. “That’s just something Koreans say to seduce someone,” smirks the woman. Destiny exerts an undeniable, gravitational pull on every heart-rending frame of Past Lives, a melancholic meditation on missed opportunities inspired by Song’s life (she grew up in South Korea, moved to Canada with her family and now lives in New York with writer husband Justin Kuritzkes).

Nothing is left to fate in the playwright’s impressive debut feature. We feel characters’ yearning and regret ripple off the screen across three timelines, each 12 years apart, elegantly distilled into bilingual conversations and silent glances. It’s a masterclass in understatement and restraint, reminiscent of Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy, focusing on connections between richly drawn, star-crossed protagonists who articulate the churn of emotions beneath their placid surfaces. Song’s experience as a playwright nourishes a clearly defined three-act structure and sparse, naturalistic dialogue.

In the charming, earliest segment, 12-year-old academic high-flyer Na Young (Moon Seung-ah) nurtures a crush on classmate Hae Sung (Leem Seung-min) in Seoul. “I will probably marry him,” the girl confides to her artist mother (Yoon Ji-hye), who organises a first date between the children as a happy memory before the family, including Na Young’s filmmaker father (Choi Won-young) and younger sister, emigrates to Canada. Na Young changes her name to Nora and the children lose touch.

Twelve years later, Hae Sung (now played by Teo Yoo) reconnects over Zoom with Nora (Greta Lee), who has relocated from Toronto to New York. The intensity of their online connection distracts Nora from dreams of becoming a writer so she suggests an emotional timeout. “We’re just taking a brief break,” she assures a crestfallen Hae Sung. Days later at a writers’ retreat in Montauk, Nora meets Arthur (John Magaro) and they contemplate Inyeon before a first kiss. Twelve years pass and Nora and Arthur are now married. Hae Sung visits New York from South Korea, supposedly on vacation, and Arthur astutely imagines the dramatic tension if literary art were to imitate life: “In the story, I would be the evil, white American standing in the way of destiny…”

Past Lives will be a strong contender for next year’s Academy Awards, assuredly stacking up the ‘what ifs’ as the central trio of Lee, Yoo and Magaro navigate the undertows and rip currents of relationships across decades. “This is my life and I’m living it with you,” Nora assures Arthur in bed one night. We’re thrilled to be living it with her and feel every sob, sigh and devastating body blow.