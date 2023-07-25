Film Review of the Week

Horror

Review: Fans of horror cinema know that it’s never prudent to prize open a doorway between the human and spirit worlds because ghosts that accept the invitation to cross through are seldom as friendly as Casper. Poltergeist, Flatliners and the Insidious saga make compelling cases for caution when it comes to dabbling with the supernatural. Youthful curiosity overrides common sense in Talk To Me directed by Australian brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, who have amassed an ardent following with their RackaRacka channel of horror comedy videos.

Opening with a car accident that results in a kangaroo lying half dead in the road, the filmmaking twins’ stylish genre piece invents a folkloric alternative to a Ouija board – an embalmed hand reportedly severed from a psychic – as the totem that will allow spirits to take temporary possession of a foolhardy character’s body. The script co-written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman relies heavily on cinematographer Aaron McLisky to conjure a mood of grim foreboding, dissipating pent-up tension with brutal explosions of violence that elicit bloodcurdling pleas for help. Directorial brio, including an ambitious tracking shot through a crowded party, distracts attention from the film’s familiar narrative trajectory.

Seventeen-year-old Mia (Sophie Wilde) is haunted by the suicide of her mother (Alexandria Steffensen), who allegedly “took too many sleeping pills… by accident”, and the infuriating reluctance of her father Max (Marcus Johnson) to discuss the chain of events leading to her passing. On the anniversary of her mother’s death, Mia persuades best friend Jade (Alexandra Jensen) and her boyfriend Daniel (Otis Dhanji) to accompany her to a seance involving an embalmed hand, which reportedly allows participants to connect with the departed. Jade’s 14-year-old brother Riley (Joe Bird) tags along, intrigued by viral videos of the hand.

Joss (Chris Alosio) and Hayley (Zoe Terakes) preside over the ritual at a house party and lay down the strict ground rules: light a candle to start the ceremony, hold the hand and utter the words “Talk to me”, invite a spirit (if you dare) into your body and blow out the candle within 90 seconds to close the connection. Mia takes part, desperate to reconnect with her mother, but her insatiable hunger for answers makes her vulnerable to predatory forces that languish in the dark.

Talk To Me is a steady slow-burn of suspense, which avoids jump scares as characters become hooked on the adrenaline rush of interacting with the hand while fellow revellers capture their convulsions as social media clickbait. Practical make-up effects embolden possession sequences and keep the Philippou brothers’ picture grounded in queasy reality. Wilde is a sympathetic victim of trauma, consumed by grief, while Jensen and Bird offer solid support as siblings who learn that it’s not always good to talk.

Animation

Review: Cowabunga! The four plucky reptiles created by comic book artists Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in the 1980s somersault back onto the big screen in an irreverent animated adventure directed by Jeff Rowe and co-directed by Kyler Spears. Turtle brothers Donatello (voiced by Micah Abbey), Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr) and Raphael (Brady Noon) have been raised in the sewers of New York by their mentor Splinter (Jackie Chan). The bodacious siblings are easily distinguished by their coloured bandanas – Donatello (purple), Leonardo (blue), Michelangelo (orange) and Raphael (red) – and weapons of choice, which Splinter has taught them to wield with pride during his ninjitsu lessons.

The wise rat has sheltered his four wards from the cruelty of the human world but the brothers yearn to be accepted as normal teenagers by New Yorkers. They hope to win human hearts by performing selfless, heroic deeds with the help of their new friend, high school student April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri). Alas, an army of mutant creatures including warthog Bebop (Seth Rogen), rhinoceros Rocksteady (John Cena), alligator Leatherhead (Rose Byrne) and Genghis Frog (Hannibal Buress) emerges from the shadows to wreak havoc.

Reviews of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are embargoed until Thursday afternoon. Please check back later in the week for our full review.