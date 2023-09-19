Film Review of the Week

Animation

Review: A little bit of Fry and Laurie enlivens a computer-animated retelling of Oscar Wilde’s 1887 short story about the spectre of a nobleman, who is condemned to haunt his ancestral home unless a brave descendant solves a riddle and fulfils an ancient prophecy. Screenwriters Giles New and Keiron Self make minor renovations to the original text, losing one member of the visiting Otis family to focus attention on a spirited teenage daughter, who will realise her destiny, free the ghost from its earthbound shackles and learn wholesome lessons about the enduring power of love.

A galaxy of homegrown talent including Meera Syal, Imelda Staunton and Miranda Hart ply gentle humour in supporting roles, the latter at her most effusively plummy as a gung-ho ghost hunter who pledges to rid Canterville Chase of its unwanted manifestation. From an opening scene of night-time menace replete with flashes of lightning and a cawing crow, The Canterville Ghost treads lightly when it comes to paranormal activity. Scares are exceedingly gentle so there’s little chance of young audiences losing their ectoplasm. When the titular phantom dislocates his head to shock two impish boys, the troublesome tykes are amused not frightened and promptly use the noggin as a football.

According to local legend, Sir Simon de Canterville (voiced by Stephen Fry) drowned his wife Lady Eleanor in the lake of Canterville Chase and for hundreds of years the nobleman’s ghost has been cursed to haunt the manor. American patriarch Hiram B Otis (David Harewood) moves from Boston into the country pile after the previous owner, Lord Monroe (Bill Lobley), is driven mad by one of Sir Simon’s nocturnal hauntings. Hiram’s well-to-do wife Lucretia (Syal) and mischievous twins Kent (Bennett Miller) and Louis (Jakey Schiff) are excited about the move but daughter Virginia (Emily Carey) makes her displeasure clear.

Desperate to travel the world, Virginia forges a pact with Sir Simon to scare her parents back to America and the apparition promises to have Hiram and Lucretia “gibbering down the driveway within the week”. Meanwhile, phantasmagorical investigator Algernean Van Finchley (Hart) visits the house and Virginia is spooked by a mysterious gardener (Hugh Laurie) and her feelings for kind-hearted dignitary Henry Duke of Cheshire (Freddie Highmore).

Directed by Kim Burdon and co-directed by Robert Chandler, The Canterville Ghost is undemanding family-friendly fare that mocks outdated gender stereotypes. “Whoever heard of a girl in trousers? It is against nature!” blusters Sir Simon upon his first meeting with Virginia. Animation lacks the sophistication and realism achieved by Pixar and DreamWorks but there are occasional cute flourishes like one doomed love story realised as clockwork pop-up theatre. The film chugs towards its heart-warming resolution like clockwork too.

Comedy

Review: In January 2021, prominent hedge funds faced eye-watering losses when avid readers of online social network Reddit triggered a short squeeze of the stock of American video game retailer GameStop. Wall Street had been betting heavily against the high street business, expecting losses in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic. Instead, an impassioned movement of individual investors – casually dismissed as “dumb money” by the big institutions – responded to videos posted by Roaring Kitty (aka Keith Gill) and rallied behind GameStop, creating a tidal wave of stock purchases that propelled the company’s value to more than 200 US dollars per share.

This bruising battle of hard-working Americans against cold-hearted financial goliaths informs director Craig Gillespie’s crowd-pleasing comedy drama, which bets heavily on our fascination with underdogs but ultimately yields lower returns than the Oscar-nominated dramatisation of The Big Short. Paul Dano instantly endears us to his self-professed nerd, who triggers a meltdown of financial markets with four simple words – “I like the stock” – and advocates transparency by publishing his balance sheets to prove he has been backing GameStop for months with his savings.

Keith’s wife Caroline (Shailene Woodley) supports her husband’s decision to wager their future on GameStop but others are not so enthusiastic. Nurse Jennifer Campbell (America Ferrera) considers answering Keith’s call to arms but one work colleague sounds the alarm bell: “I wouldn’t take investment advice from a guy in a catsuit!” Elsewhere, colleague student Riri (Myha’la Herrold) tries to reason with her girlfriend Harmony (Talia Ryder), who thinks she can clear her debts by buying into GameStop. “That sounds like the literal definition of a pyramid scheme,” dismays Riri.

Hard-working GameStop store clerk Marcus (Anthony Ramos) is persuaded by Keith’s logic and backs his employers. As the stock price climbs, hedge funds including Melvin Capital founded by Gabe Plotkin (Seth Rogen) and Citadel founded by Kenneth C Griffin (Nick Offerman) face losses running into billions of US dollars. Commission-free broker-dealer Robinhood founded by Vlad Tenev (Sebastian Stan) and Baiju Bhatt (Rushi Kota) controversially suspends purchases in GameStop, adding fuel to the inferno of public resentment towards Wall Street.

Dumb Money is consistently entertaining, championing the collective power of everyday people to punish callous and greedy institutions simply by sticking together. Pete Davidson injects broad comedy as Keith’s mischievous brother, a contact-free delivery driver who grazes on fast food orders before they reach customers’ front doors. Working from Ben Mezrich’s nonfiction book The Antisocial Network, screenwriters Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo minimise technical jargon so it’s easy to follow the GameStop saga to its inevitable conclusion. With every gamble, there are winners and losers. Gillespie’s polished picture is a safe bet.

Action

Review: Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and co flex their muscles in the fourth instalment of the action-packed franchise, which has changed directors for each mission. Stallone helmed the initial foray in 2010 and now Scott Waugh orchestrates destruction on a grand scale, working from a script by Kurt Wimmer, Max Adams and Tad Daggerhart. Barney Ross (Stallone) and the team square off against arms dealer Suarto Rahmat (Iko Uwais) and his private army, who are planning to inflame global tensions with smuggled nuclear warheads.

The terrorists intend to launch the deadly payload from a cargo ship off the coast of Russia, triggering war with America. Ross, second-in-command Lee Christmas (Statham), his girlfriend Gina (Megan Fox), sniper Gunner Jensen (Dolph Lundgren), demolitions expert Toll Road (Randy Couture) and new recruit Easy Day (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) must storm the vessel to prevent Rahmat from enacting his despicable plan.

Reviews of Expend4bles are embargoed until late Thursday night. Check back later in the week for our full review.

Drama

Review: During a tense exchange between a revered author and an interviewer in director Alice Troughton’s debut feature, the self-aggrandising scribe holds court on the absence of originality in his craft and gleefully proclaims “Great writers steal”. Screenwriter Alex MacKeith heeds his own words, borrowing elements from other power struggles between mentor and ambitious protegee to fuel a largely predictable study of a cuckoo in a family nest, who witnesses his emotionally scarred hosts unravel at the seams (with some gentle prodding).

Nenagh-born actor Daryl McCormack, who set hearts aflutter as a sex worker in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, is in various states of undress here too as the ardent fan, who sheds his rose-tinted spectacles when he observes his literary hero at uncomfortable close quarters. A central tug of war between McCormack and Richard E Grant’s supercilious novelist generates disappointingly few friction burns even when the latter cruelly dismisses his doe-eyed disciple’s years of creative toil as “passable airport fiction”. Cogs of a fanciful plot are well oiled and constantly turn to keep the running time comfortably under two hours.

The Lesson opens with first-time novelist Liam Somers (McCormack) sitting nervously on stage in front of a packed audience, poised to discuss his critically feted story of a fading patriarch in the throes of grief with a moderator (Tomas Spencer). A gentle first question about the inspiration for the book prompts a flashback to the idyllic summer that Liam is hired to tutor the son of his literary idol, JM Sinclair (Grant), who has retreated from public view following the death of eldest child Felix.

JM’s elegant wife Helene (Julie Delpy) furnishes Liam with a contract and non-disclosure agreement prior to moving into the family home. She kindly offers advice on how to navigate JM’s prickly nature: “We don’t talk about his work, we don’t talk about Felix. Follow those rules and you should be fine.” Liam obliges, keen to study the writer and further his literary ambitions, and he builds rapport with young scion Bertie (Stephen McMillan) who must prepare for a university admissions interview to study English Literature at Oxford. Under the silent gaze of family butler Ellis (Crispin Letts), Liam gains the trust of each member of the clan and his positive energy encourages Helene to scold her husband for wallowing in misery. “I married a writer… so write,” she urges.

The Lesson isn’t as sly or ingenious as it wants us to believe, aptly mirroring the misplaced superiority of Grant’s pompous patriarch. Performances are solid but Delpy’s neglected spouse is underpowered until the contrived machinations of a fraught final act. If a great film steals our attention then Troughton’s slow-burning thriller won’t be charged with grand larceny.