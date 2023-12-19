Film Review of the Week

Action

Review: Grief is a poison that corrupts the noblest of hearts in an action-packed sequel directed by James Wan, set several years after cataclysmic events of the 2018 origin story of the eponymous DC Comics superhero. The fate of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis hangs in the balance when mercenary Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) accelerates his plan to avenge his father’s death by wielding the mythical Black Trident. He intends to use the devastating weapon to defeat Arthur Curry aka Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and destroy the king’s family including his mother Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) and reigning queen Mera (Amber Heard).

With great power comes great risk and the fabled staff unleashes dark forces that compel Aquaman to forge an unlikely alliance with his imprisoned brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), to protect the underwater realm and its denizens. Arthur’s father, lighthouse keeper Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison), is another potential casualty of escalating tensions between factions under the sea.

Reviews of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom are embargoed until Thursday. Please check back later in the week for our full review.