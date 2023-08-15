Film Review of the Week

Action

Review: A new DC Comics superhero blasts on to the big screen in an action-packed origin story written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and directed by Angel Manuel Soto. Jaime Reyes (Xolo Mariduena) graduates from college and excitedly returns home to his close-knit family comprising parents Alberto (Damian Alcazar) and Rocio (Elpidia Carrillo), younger sister Milagro (Belissa Escobedo), grandmother (Adriana Barraza) and uncle Rudy (George Lopez). Fate propels Jaime on to a different course and an ancient relic of alien biotechnology known as the Scarab chooses him as its symbiotic host.

He is transformed into the superhero Blue Beetle, who is protected by an incredible suit of armour which would be the envy of any military dictator. Powerful businesswoman Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) is determined to acquire the Scarab and dispatches hulking bodyguard Conrad Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo) to realise her diabolical vision. Victoria’s niece Jenny (Bruna Marquezine) is fiercely opposed to the company’s plans and she defies blood ties to align with the Reyes clan in their hour of need.

Reviews of Blue Beetle are embargoed until Wednesday evening. Please check back later in the week for our full review.

Comedy

Review: Revenge is sweet for (wo)man’s best friend in a potty-mouthed comedy directed by Josh Greenbaum that proves you can teach old dogs new tricks. Irrepressibly optimistic border terrier Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell) is devoted to his human Doug (Will Forte) until the heartless owner abandons him on city streets. At first, Reggie is in denial that Doug would consciously discard him but straight-shooting Boston terrier Bug (Jamie Foxx) opens Reggie’s eyes to the shocking truth about his human.

Despair turns to snarling rage and Reggie vows to make Doug pay for his cruelty by biting off the owner’s favourite appendage. Bug rallies his friends Maggie (Isla Fisher) and Hunter (Randall Park) to join Reggie on an epic odyssey that will hopefully end with Doug doubled over in excruciating pain.

Reviews of Strays are embargoed until Thursday morning. Please check back later in the week for our full review.