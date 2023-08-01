Film Review of the Week

Comedy

Review: Crazy Rich Asians screenwriter Adele Lim makes her feature directorial debut with a raucous road trip comedy of female empowerment penned by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao. Asian American lawyer Audrey (Ashley Park) lives with her adopted parents in the small town of White Hills. Her best friend Lolo (Sherry Cola) is quite literally a resident in the backyard. To make partner at her law firm, Audrey must travel to China to close a deal with one of the company’s most important clients.

Lolo suggests that the work trip would be a perfect opportunity for Audrey to track down her birth mother. The friends head for China with Audrey’s college roommate, Chinese soap opera star Kat (Stephanie Hsu), and Lolo’s eccentric cousin Deadeye (Sabrina Wu) in tow. Audrey’s meeting with her law firm’s client is derailed, sparking a life-changing journey across Asia including an unfortunate incident involving members of a Chinese basketball team.

Joy Ride screens to our critic on Tuesday. Check back later in the week for our full review.

Animation

Review: Heroes never give up, even when their own family and friends doubt their nascent superpowers, in a sprightly Norwegian computer-animated coming of age story which nods affectionately to the turbo-charged antics of The Incredibles. Directed by Rasmus A Sivertsen, Just Super glimpses the world through the spectacles of a physically awkward 11-year-old girl, who struggles in the classroom (one scene hints she may have dyslexia) and prefers to play video games than engage with the scary real world. The conflicted tyke’s transformation into fully fledged saviour necessitates a training montage on a rooftop set to Bonnie Tyler’s barnstorming 1984 anthem Holding Out For A Hero and some perfunctory soul-searching.

The English language dubbed version of a script penned by Kamilla Krogsveen with additional writing and contributions from Jesper Sundnes and Philip Lazebnik trades in simple humour including a sardonic educator who tells her favourite pupil: “You make me almost not regret becoming a teacher.” An underlying message that everyone has a special talent, you just need to unlock and nurture it, is merrily drummed home for young audiences who won’t mind the surface-level characterisation so long as a cute ring-tailed lemur is on screen, causing chaos on a train. Sivertsen’s picture chugs efficiently through key moments of self-doubt and redemption during an efficient 76-minute journey time that doesn’t quite live up to the promise of the breezy title.

For decades, an impressively strong masked protector named Super Lion has watched over the residents of the sleepy town of Tusfjord. The identity of this hirsute hero remains a mystery to everyone except for schoolgirl Hedvig (Reilley Ott). She knows Super Lion is her car mechanic father, Leif (Jean Luc Julien), who inherited the mantle from his mother (Priscilla Bergey). Hedvig is next in line to slip into Super Lion’s figure-hugging costume but the clumsy youngster is currently fixated on setting up a video game streaming channel with her classmate and best friend Thomas (Sammy Holroyd).

When a laundry mishap shrinks Super Lion’s trademark attire, Hedvig nervously embraces her destiny with a simple first mission to apprehend an escaped primate. “Any idiot can catch a lemur,” Leif assures his daughter. Alas, Hedvig’s first foray as her enigmatic alter ego is a disaster and a cruel resident publicly dismisses her as “Super Chihuahua”. Fearing dire consequences for Tusfjord, Leif passes over his daughter and chooses his athletically gifted nephew Adrian (Gustav Bergold) as his successor.

Just Super is a pleasant and engaging yarn, which lacks the sophisticated visuals and multi-layered storytelling of other animated films competing for families’ attentions this summer. Ott’s vocal performance endears us to her pint-sized heroine, and action sequences, including the rescue of a runaway pram, are briskly executed. Just fine.

Action

Review: In 2018, Jason Statham put on his wetsuit as underwater rescue expert Jonas Taylor to face a 75ft long megalodon shark in director Jon Turteltaub’s supersized horror thriller The Meg, based on Steve Alten’s best-selling novel. The film made a sizeable splash at the global box office. Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, a sequel surfaces with many of the original cast facing the threat of multiple razor-toothed predators.

Jonas and Jiuming Zhang (Wu Jing) continue the important scientific work of the Zhang Institute with a dive into uncharted waters to uncover secrets in the darkest depths of the ocean. A greedy mining operation jeopardises the mission and pits the team against multiple terrifying megalodons with an insatiable hunger for flesh. Pitted against one of nature’s largest and most merciless hunters, Jonas, Jiuming and co race against time to outwit their monstrous adversaries.

Meg 2: The Trench screens to our critic on Thursday. Check back later in the week for our full review.